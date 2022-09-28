In yet another incident of road mishap, a private bus collided with a truck in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri today. At least 8 people reportedly died in the unfortunate accident, while over 25 were injured. "Some of the injured have been referred to Lucknow," ADM Sanjay Kumar said. Meanwhile, UP CMO also issued a statement on this matter. "CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to immediately go to the spot," CMO said in the statement.

UP Road Accident:

