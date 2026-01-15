A major controversy erupted after Uttar Pradesh minister Thakur Raghuraj Singh made a provocative statement against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, calling him a traitor and claiming he should be hanged for allegedly loving Pakistan more than India. Singh also urged people to boycott Salman Khan’s films, alleging that the actor earns money in India while supporting Pakistan and Bangladesh. The statement quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and political reactions. Facing backlash, the minister later issued a clarification, claiming he had mistakenly taken Salman Khan’s name and that his remarks were actually directed at Shah Rukh Khan, adding that Salman Khan is a good actor. The contradictory statements further fueled the controversy. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP over the issue, warning that such remarks could cost the minister his position. Raghuraj Singh is no stranger to controversy, having made similar inflammatory statements in the past. ‘People Like Shah Rukh Khan Are Traitors’: BJP Leader Sangeet Som on KKR Selecting Bangladeshi Cricket Player Mustafizur Rahman (Watch Video).

After ‘Traitor’ Remark, UP Minister Says Salman Khan Named by Mistake

Beat this. UP Minister Thakur Raghuraj Singh, who called actor Salman Khan a traitor and wanted him hanged, has now issued a clarification. He basically meant those words for Shahrukh Khan. "Salman Khan is a good actor, I meant it for Shahrukh Khan" https://t.co/Dr6VO3JpES pic.twitter.com/XFXozbAf7m — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

