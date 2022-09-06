In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, a pregnant woman was left on road by an ambulance as the family did not have any money to pay them. The shocking incident took place in the Pandhari village of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, a pregnant woman can be seen sitting on the road as her family members try and help her. As per reports, the ambulance driver left the pregnant woman on the road as her family did not have even Rs 1000 to give.

Watch Video:

यूपी में एंबुलेस कंपनी और उनके ड्राइवरों की बदमाशी कौन नहीं जानता। ये वीडियो हमीरपुर के पंधरी गांव का है। परिवार के पास देने के लिए 1000 नहीं थे इसलिए गर्भवती महिला को सड़क पर ही छोड़ दिया। इतने निर्मम लोगों हैं कि क्या ही कहा जाए। pic.twitter.com/So8OKthLsP — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) September 6, 2022

A relative of the pregnant woman said that the driver would have dropped the pregnant woman at the hospital if they gave him Rs 1000, however, since the family did have the money, the driver dropped them in the middle of a road. Reports also said that the pregnant woman was sitting on the road for a few hours.

Check Tweet:

हमीरपुर ➡जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं हुई बदहाल ➡ईएमटी चालक ने प्रसूता को बीच सड़क पर उतारा ➡एमटी चालक को एक हजार रुपए न देने पर उतारा ➡घंटों बीच सड़क पर पीड़ा से तड़पती रही प्रसूता.#Hamirpur — भारत समाचार (@bstvlive) September 6, 2022

