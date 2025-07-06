An objectionable video involving Harivansh Shukla, a staff member at the office of the Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate-I in Gonda district, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Harivansh Shukla is seen forcibly holding a woman's hand and preventing her from leaving, despite her visible discomfort. Taking immediate cognisance, District Magistrate Neha Sharma suspended Shukla and ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. The video, reportedly recorded by the woman herself about a week ago, allegedly shows a pattern of inappropriate behaviour by Shukla, who is accused of harassing her earlier under the pretext of arranging meetings with senior officials. The suspension comes just five months before Shukla's scheduled retirement. Officials have confirmed that further action will be based on the outcome of the investigation. UP Shocker: Cleric Booked for Allegedly Raping Woman Multiple Times on Pretext of Curing Her Mental Ailment in Budaun.

