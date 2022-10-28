Upset over his wife’s affair with another person, a man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a posionous substance in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The man recorded a video levelling allegations again his wife. The video has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be heard levelling many allegations against his wife and her lover and has blamed them both for his death. After this incident, the Khurja police have registered a case against the accused including the wife of the man and her paramour. Mumbai Shocker: Four Riding on Bike Lose Balance, Fall on Bursting Firecrackers in Ambernath; Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

Police Register Complaint:

थाना खुर्जा नगर पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) October 27, 2022

