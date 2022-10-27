Four youths sitting on a single bike lost control and fell on firecrackers on road in Ambernath. While some people were bursting firecrackers on road, suddenly four people came on a two-wheeler and fell on the firecrackers after losing control of their bike. The subsequent escape of the four has been caught on camera. The incident took place in the Green City area of Ambernath and the footage of the incident is currently going viral on social media. Seeing the firecrackers, the youth tried to apply the brakes but lost control in the process falling directly on firecrackers. After that, the four left the bike and fled to the side. Video: Youth Brutally Thrashed by Gang in Aurangabad After Argument Over Bursting Firecrackers

Watch Viral Video:

