All the 11 people who were stranded mid-air after a technical glitch hit the cable car trolly in Himachal Pradesh were rescued, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Himachal Pradesh said. Earlier, eight people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE | Parwanoo cable car rescue: All 11 stranded people have been rescued: Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Himachal Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

