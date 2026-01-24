Panic gripped Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday morning, January 24, after a massive landslide struck just a foot behind a moving bus, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The sudden collapse of a hillside sent mud and stones cascading onto the road, forcing passengers to abandon the vehicle and triggering long traffic jams on both sides. Alertness by the bus driver, who braked and reversed in time, prevented the vehicle from plunging into a gorge. Police and district officials rushed to the spot, and debris clearance was undertaken with heavy machinery. Mandi Landslide: 6 Killed After Disaster Hits Himachal Pradesh Town Burying 2 Houses; Rescue Operation Continues (See Pics and Video).

Bus Dodges Tragedy Amid Mandi Landslide

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

