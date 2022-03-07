The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade of US Army entered into the Poland from Greece by AH-64 Apaches and UH-60 Black Hawks to support their NATO armies near Ukrainian border, US Department of Defense said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Russia announced cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on Monday.

US Army soldiers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade moved AH-64 Apaches and UH-60 Black Hawks from Greece to Poland in support of its NATO allies and partners, the US Department of Defense said in an official statement — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)