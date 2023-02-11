Angry mob vandalised liquor shops at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli. A mob which included men, women and children vandalised the shops and also thrashed the sales person in the shop alleging that crime has increased in the village due to consumption of alcohol. According to locals, they want the liquor shops to be removed from the village. Police personnel reached the spot and managed to handle the situation. Vinay Singh, additional SP, Chandauli, said investigation is underway and accused will not be spared. Video: Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed With Sticks After Asking For Payment in Greater Noida, Three Arrested.

Villagers Vandalise Liquor Shop in Chandauli:

