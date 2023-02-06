A group of men, including a car driver, thrashed a toll plaza staff deployed at Luharli toll plaza on National Highway-91 in Greater Noida with sticks when the latter demanded toll payment from one of the accused. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza. The video showed a group of men arguing with the toll plaza employee over a payment-related issue. A few moments later, one of the men was then seen hitting a worker and security personnel at the toll plaza with a stick. Three miscreants were later arrested by the police for the crime. Video: Auto Driver Brutally Thrashed by Three GRP Personnel As Wife Begs For Mercy in Ujjain.

Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed in Greater Noida:

Police Arrest Three:

https://t.co/BNfG5si1pE — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)