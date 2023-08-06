A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj attempted self-immolation on a busy road. The youth reportedly poured petrol on himself and tried to commit suicide. Fortunately, the bystanders intervened and prevented him from doing so. The youth was hurriedly sent to the hospital. It is being said that the man was seeking information on development works done in the area. However, he was threatened by some people. Following this, he went on to take an extreme step.

BJP Worker Attempts Self-Immolation:

महराजगंज ➡️भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ने किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास ➡️धमकी से आहत होकर आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया ➡️पनियरा ब्लॉक मुख्यालय के सामने किया प्रयास ➡️शरीर पर पेट्रोल डालकर आत्महत्या का किया प्रयास ➡️स्थानीय लोगों ने युवक को आत्मदाह करने से रोका ➡️पीड़ित को पुलिस ले गई थाने,थाने… pic.twitter.com/fGxfDtMTyo — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) August 6, 2023

