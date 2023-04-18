The cow is considered Mata in Hinduism and holds sacred value. To give a better understanding of this, in Uttar Pradesh, a cow inaugurated a restaurant in Lucknow. The holy animal, decorated with garments and draped in yellow cloth, performed the auspicious act of inauguration of a restaurant called 'Organic Oasis' that offers food made out of organic farming produce. "Our agriculture and economy are dependent on cows, so we had our restaurant inaugurated by Gaumata...People now feel that a healthy body should be their first priority. Unfortunately, you get food of produce on which chemical fertilizers and pesticides are used. I think this will be the first such restaurant in India that will have its own production, control, and processing. After having the food, they will be able to feel the difference and demand for it, said Former Deputy SP and restaurant manager Shailendra Singh. Australia: ‘Happy’ Cow Goes Viral For Smiley Face Pattern on Its Hide (Watch Video).

Cow Inaugurates Lucknow Restaurant:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A restaurant in Lucknow, 'Organic Oasis' that offers food made out of organic farming produce, was inaugurated by a cow. pic.twitter.com/YWcfKqJQcX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2023

