A baby cow from Australia went viral as 'happy' cow, as it had a very noteworthy smiley face pattern on its hide. The white fur cow had a distinct patch in black that looks like a smiley face. The cow became very popular among the kids in the area who swarmed it all time. She thus got the name 'Happy'. The cow has been sold to the organization Farm World for $10,000 AUD ($6,600 USD), with proceeds benefiting a nearby hospital.

‘Happy’ Cow With Smiley Face Pattern on Its Hide

A baby cow in Australia has become a viral sensation for the black and white patterns on its hide — which look uncannily like a smiley face. Happy the cow has been sold to the organization Farm World for $10,000 AUD ($6,600 USD), with proceeds benefiting a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/xzC4ha17jX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 28, 2023

