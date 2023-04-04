A "School Chalo Abhiyan" organised by the Basic Education Department in the Town Hall ground of the Municipal Council ended on a tragic note as gas-filled balloons exploded in Jaunpur. Chaos ensued due to the blast. Many people received burn injuries due to the fire caused by an explosion. According to the local media, the incident took place yesterday, April 4. UP Shocker: Mobile Phone Catches Fire, Explodes During Call In Amroha, User Injured (See Pics).

Gas-Filled Balloons Burst and Cause Explosion:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)