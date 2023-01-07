In an awful incident, a mobile phone caught fire allegedly during call in UP's Amroha district. The cellphone was reportedly purchased on August 31 Last Year from Amroha. The phone blast has led to burn injuries on User Himashu's fingers. Karnataka: Minor Student Sends Bomb Threat Email to NAFA School, Incident Reported to Juvenile Board.

Phone Catches Fire, Explodes During Call In Amroha:

Uttar Pradesh | "My phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased this mobile phone on 31 August 2022 from Amroha," says Himanshu, a local of Amroha pic.twitter.com/OhrSjVd2Jw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)