In a shocking incident, a customer was brutally thrashed by petrol pump employees after accusing them of fuel theft in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The incident occurred around 9 PM on Sunday, April 13, at a petrol pump on Station Road in the Thana Dakshin area. The victim, identified as Alok, questioned the staff about receiving less petrol, which allegedly led to a violent attack with sticks. A bystander captured the assault on video, which has since gone viral on social media. Police arrived at the scene following the incident and have launched an investigation. Ballia Shocker: Man Beaten to Death With Sticks After Argument As His Goat Strays Into Neighbour’s Land in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Accuses Pump Staff of Fuel Theft, Gets Beaten in Firozabad

