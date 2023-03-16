Miscreants riding bike looted a chain from a woman who was sitting outside her house in Ghaziabad. During the robbery, the woman fell and got injured. The incident got captured in the CCTV video. The woman raised an alarm but the miscreants fled. The family informed police after the crime after which the police started scanning the CCTV cameras nearby. Police said that the miscreant is being identified on the basis of the CCTV video. The miscreants will be arrested soon, cops said. Speedy Justice: Man Accused of Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Ghaziabad Sentenced to Death Within Six Months of Crime, Police Had Filed Chargesheet in 7 Days.

Watch Video of Chain Snatching:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)