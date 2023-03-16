A man accused of raping and killing a minor girl in Ghaziabad has been sentenced to death on Wednesday. The police had filed chargesheet in the case in just seven days. Ghaziabad police shared an update on this case on their twitter handle informing that the accused has been sentenced to death by the POCSO court within six months of crime. The crime took place on August 18, 2022 when a 9-year-old girl was found dead at a village in modinagar area. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Axes Wife to Death, Throws Infant Son Into Sump After Minor Dispute in Abdullapurmet; Arrested.

Rape Accused Sentenced to Death

गा0बाद पुलिस की प्रभावी पैरवी से मा0 न्यायालय द्वारा नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म एवं हत्या के आरोपी को मात्र 5 माह 28 दिन मे फांसी की सजा सुनायी गयी उक्त प्रकरण मे पुलिस द्वारा प्रभावी साक्ष्य संकलन करते हुए मात्र 07 दिवस मे आरोप पत्र मा0 न्यायालय प्रेषित किया गया था बाइट- DCP Rural pic.twitter.com/P0JPuSHUvp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)