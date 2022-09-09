Sometimes, negligence or ignorance may cost you your life. In one such development of incident, a woman who was trying to cross the railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district was saved by a fraction of second from getting crushed under the wheels of a speeding train. In the video of a breathtaking incident, the RPF jawan rushed towards the lady, who otherwise could have died, and pulled her up towards the platform, thus saving her life.

यूपी के फिरोजाबाद में रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला की जान उस समय संकट में फंस गई जब एक महिला फ्लेटफॉर्म के निकट रेलवे लाइन पार कर रही थी कि तभी राजधानी ट्रेन आती दिखाई दी। महिला को फंसा देखकर आरपीएफ का जवान दौड़ा और उसे बचाया। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है।#Firozabad pic.twitter.com/mgJFzo6NCK — Hindustan UP-Bihar (@HindustanUPBH) September 9, 2022

