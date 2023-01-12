A seven-month-old child suffering from pneumonia fever died after he was forcibly administered three vaccines in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, due to which the health of the child deteriorated, alleged the kin of the child as per Bharat Samachar. The kin of the child took him to a private hospital five hours later the body turned blue where he breathed his last. The death of the only child created chaos among the family members who demanded action against the culprits for forcibly vaccinating the child. Video: Man Suddenly Dies on Stage Shortly After Delivering Speech During Poll Campaign in Latur, Sudden Death Caught on Camera

Kid Allegedly Dies After Vaccination:

➡स्वास्थ्य टीम पर जबरन टीका लगाने का लगाया आरोप ➡मां के मना करने के बाद भी जबरन लगा दिए 3 टीके ➡नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव गोयणा की घटना — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 12, 2023

