A seven-year-old girl suffered mental trauma after being slapped multiple times by her teacher for not doing homework. The victim is an LKG student at a private school in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, the incident occurred on May 11. According to the reports, the minor girl has stopped going to school for a week. A video of the traumatized girl went viral, wherein her parents were seen trying to help her regain consciousness. Noida Shocker: Teacher Beats Student to Death in Gautam Buddha Nagar, FIR Registered.

Girl Suffers Mental Trauma After Teacher Slaps Her:

Uttar Pradesh: A 7-yr-old Lucknow girl suffers mental trauma after school teacher slapped her multiple times. pic.twitter.com/Y8D69VG07g — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)