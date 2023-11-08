A disturbing video is doing rounds on social media wherein a youth was forced to carry his sister's dead body on the bike due to a lack of ambulances in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The 24-second video shows a weeping youth taking his sister's dead body on a two-wheeler from a community health centre in Uttar Pradesh city. According to the reports, the girl was admitted to the hospital after she was electrocuted from an immersion rod. The hospital declared the victim dead, but her brother refused to give up on her. He wanted to take her to another hospital, but there was no ambulance. He had no choice but to carry his dead sister on his bike. Uttar Pradesh: Daughter Forced To Take Ill Father to Hospital on Handcart With No Ambulance Available in Raebareli.

Youth Forced to Carry Dead Sister on Bike

Heart-wrenching scene from Auraiya, UP. A youth could be seen taking away his dead sister's body on a motorcycle from a community health centre. The victim was rushed to hospital after she was electrocuted from an immersion rod. pic.twitter.com/IayiC6O8fq — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 8, 2023

