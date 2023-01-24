A woman had to carry her ill father on a handcart for quite a distance to reach a hospital in Uttar Pradesh after she could not get an ambulance. The incident took place in Rarbareli on Tuesday. In the video, the woman could be seen pushing a handcart attached to a cycle. The video has gone viral on social media, raising questions on the state's health department. Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Carries Ill Wife to Hospital on Handcart Due to Lack of Ambulance in Rewa (Watch Video).

Daughter Forced To Take Father to Hospital on Handcart:

Watch: Daughter forced to take father to hospital on push hand cart with no ambulance available in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cUwGNlP7vb — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) January 24, 2023

