A fire scare occurred in the Jharkhand Sampark Kranti Express train today, as smoke was detected in one of its bogies in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. The train, which runs between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal, was carrying hundreds of passengers when the incident happened. The cause of the smoke is not yet known. The train was stopped immediately, and the passengers were evacuated safely. No casualties or injuries were reported. The train resumed its journey after a brief delay. The authorities are investigating the matter and taking necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future. Odisha Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack Railway Station.

Fire in Sampark Kranti

#WATCH | Etawah, UP: Smoke was detected in a bogie of Jharkhand Sampark Kranti Express train earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ea1aPaREjS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2023

