In a shocking incident, a woman attempted self-immolation but was rescued in time by a quick-thinking journalist at the Farrukhabad Collectorate in Uttar Pradesh. The journalist who saved the woman was identified as Rajeev Kumar. His quick and brave action averted tragedy. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Odisha Shocker: Girl Student Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of Fakir Mohan College Gate Over Sexual Harassment by Professor; HoD and Principal Suspended.

Woman Tries To Set Herself on Fire at Farrukhabad Collectorate, Journalist Saves Her Life

पत्रकार राजीव कुमार जी को नमन। पत्रकार ने पेश की इंसानियत की मिशाल। फर्रुखाबाद कलेक्ट्रेट में आत्मदाह करने पहुँची महिला को पत्रकार राजीव कुमार ने बचाया। पेशे से ऊपर उठ कर इंसानियत का फ़र्ज़ निभाया।🙏 pic.twitter.com/DCUJkdZvBo — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) July 13, 2025

