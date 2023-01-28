A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad showing a youth performing dangerous car stunts on a Highway. According to reports, after the video was posted by the man on his social media, the police took swift actions and arrested him. The viral video shows the man performing stunts on the elevated highway road. In the video, the man can also be seen opening the door while driving and posing for the camera. The video also shows the car driven rashly as the vehicle sways from side to side to show the driving skills of the man. Police took note of the video and arrested him. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Youths Perform Dangerous Car Stunts in Ghaziabad, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Car Stunts on Ghaziabad Highway:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)