Dehradun, September 19: As part of the Char Dham Yatra 2021, booking has been completed for the next 12 days for darshan at Kedarnath Dham, said the Char Dham Devsthanam Board. According to the Char Dham Devsthanam Board, 10,000 e-passes were issued to devotees for darshan on September 18. As many as 4,830 e-passes have also been issued for Badrinath Dham.

