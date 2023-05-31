A bus overturned after it lost control near Chandi Chowk in the holy city of Haridwar. The Uttarakhand Police along with SDRF and Fire Service personnel, reached the spot and rescued the injured. Two individuals were reportedly dead in the brutal accident. Further details are awaited. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).
Bus Overturns After Losing Control in Haridwar
Uttarakhand | A bus overturned after it lost control near Chandi Chowk, Haridwar. Police, SDRF and Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured. pic.twitter.com/RDFnLIqDMh
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2023
Two Reportedly Dead in the Accident
#Uttarakhand: Two people were killed as a Rishikesh-bound bus falls into gorge near Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. Rescue operation under way. pic.twitter.com/iuSaAJGGYh
— TOI Uttarakhand (@UttarakhandTOI) May 31, 2023
