In an unfortunate incident, a truck carrying labourers reportedly fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh. It is reported that the incident occurred today, December 11, between Hayuliang and Chakla, in the remote Chaglagam circle under Anjaw district. It is said that the truck was carrying 22 labourers when it fell into the deep gorge. All 22 labourers who were said to be from Assam are feared dead. Meanwhile, a rescue operation has been launched in the wake of the accident. Arunachal Pradesh Road Accident: Vehicle Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge in Anjaw District; Three Killed.

Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge in Arunachal Pradesh

A truck carrying 22 labourers reportedly fell into a deep gorge between Hayuliang and Chakla, in the remote Chaglagam circle under Anjaw district. A rescue operation is currently underway, and efforts are on to contact authorities to know more about the incident. pic.twitter.com/rPGLnVvVXP — DD News Arunachal (@DDNewsArunachal) December 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of DD News Arunachal), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

