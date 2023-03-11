A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met with an accident after colliding with a car in the Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. The tragic accident took place near Kizhavallor. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. According to the media reports, the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. Video: Speeding Car Crashes, Hits Divider in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Accident.

Kerala Road Accident:

#WATCH | Kerala: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in Pathanamthitta district. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. Injured passengers were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/SiFjOvDLsR — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

