A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttarakhand, rescuing a man trapped inside a bus. As per news agency ANI, the man, a bus driver, was allegedly trapped inside the vehicle after it collided with a truck near Byasi. A video of the rescue operation has also gone viral on social media. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Eight Killed, Three Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge While Trying To Save Motorcycle in Nainital.

SDRF Rescue Driver Trapped Inside Bus

#WATCH | | Uttarakhand: SDRF rescued a bus driver who was trapped inside the bus after it collided with a truck near Byasi. pic.twitter.com/jzBvBDql16 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 5, 2023

