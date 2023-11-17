Nainital, November 17: A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge on the Chedakhan-Midar motor road in Uttarakhand's Nainital district early Friday, leaving eight people dead, police said. The accident occurred at around 8 am when the vehicle was going from Patlot to Amjad village, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge while trying to save a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, he said. While six people were killed on the spot, two died at a hospital. A couple and their son were also among those who died in the accident, the SSP said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Three persons injured in the accident have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, Okhalkanda, the SSP said.