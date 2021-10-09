Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a man named Sachin Awasthi from Dehradu for impersonating Indian Army officer and duping people on pretext of providing job in the force. Awasthi posed as Lieutenant of the Indian Army and used fake insignia and uniform.

