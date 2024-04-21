A Special PMLA Court in Mumbai recently granted Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor bail in a 400-crore loan fraud case. The court, while granting bail to Rana Kapoor, questioned the selective targeting of him by the CBI. The court also noted the omission of other officials who sanctioned the loan from the chargesheet. Special Judge MG Deshpande said there is a common thread linking individuals involved in criminal activity and the generation of proceeds of crime. Deshpande further said that the CBI Chargesheet and PMLA Complaints show that numerous associates and subordinates played pivotal roles in facilitating these transactions. Yes Bank PMLA Case: ED Attaches Over Rs 2,200 Crore Assets of Rana Kapoor and Others.

Mumbai Court Grants Bails to Rana Kapoor

