The Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume from Wednesday, September 17. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board confirmed the news. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that the Vaishno Devi Yatra shall resume from September 17, subject to favourable weather conditions. "Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels," the post added. The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. Was Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Allowed to Continue Despite Weather Warnings? Borad Refuses ‘Misleading Claims’ of Neglecting Weather Advisories.

Vaishno Devi Yatra To Resume From September 17

Jai Mata Di Vaishno Devi Yatra shall resume from September 17, 2025 (Wednesday) subject to favorable weather conditions. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels. For bookings please visit https://t.co/cdRLtcFYSM @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (@OfficialSMVDSB) September 16, 2025

