A video of a man dancing during his wedding procession is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The groom identified as Azeem Mansuri (32), a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, got married to Hapur resident Bushra on Wednesday. A video of Azeem leading his wedding procession has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the 2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri wanted to get married since a long time. On Wednesday, Azeem tied the knot with Bushra, a final year student of B.Com, who wants to become an IAS officer. As per reports, in 2019, Azeem had approached the then-UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and asked his help in order to find him a bride. Mumbai Police Give Boss Response to Comedian Atul Khatri After He Shares Photo of T-Shirt With Seat Belt Printed on It, Say ‘Your Safety Is Never a Joke’.

2.5-Feet-Tall Azeem Mansuri Gets Married

27 साल के अज़ीम 3 फ़ुट के हैं और पिछले कुछ साल से उनकी शादी की इच्छा थी. अब अज़ीम की शादी हापुड़ की रहने वाली बुशरा से हुई है. बुशरा बीकॉम अंतिम वर्ष की छात्रा हैं और आईएएस बनना चाहती हैं.... वीडियो: शक्त्ति ठाकुर, आरिफ, शहबाज़ अनवर, बीबीसी के लिए pic.twitter.com/w6YtQXLsNE — BBC News Hindi (@BBCHindi) November 2, 2022

