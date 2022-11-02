In order to create awareness about wearing seatbelts, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a post with an important message for Mumbaikars. Retweeting a post by Comedian Atul Khatri, the Mumbai police said, "If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well." The Mumbai Police also said that they shall stock such t-shirts for people along with the challans. "Your safety is never a joke!" the Mumbai police asserted. Video: Cops Nab Criminal After 'Sarfarosh'-Styled Chase in Mumbai.

Your Safety Is Never a Joke!

We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans. Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well.#WearYourSeatbelts https://t.co/j2mSjUBPbr — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 2, 2022

