Police got a couple married in Maner police station of Patna. The video of the couple has now surfaced on social media. According to reports, the girl's family members caught the boyfriend who came to meet his girlfriend late at night and thrashed him badly. After that they informed the police. The cops after reaching the place persuaded both families of the boy and girl to get the couple married. After that the wedding took place in the temple located inside police station premises. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Viral Video: Man Enters Bank With Hammer, Damages Counters and Attacks People in Bihar's Katihar; Arrested

Watch Viral Video:

