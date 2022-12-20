In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a young man allegedly entered a bank with a hammer and attacked people. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the young man can be seen damaging bank counters using the hammer which he brought along with him. As per reports, the incident took place in Katihar. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Mohammad Saddam. Interrogation of the bank employees and the accused is underway. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Man Enters Bank With Hammer in Bihar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)