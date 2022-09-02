CISF has nabbed two passengers at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling about Rs 45 lakh foreign currency. The foreign currency was concealed inside the laptop bag. Both of them have been handed over to Customs authorities for a full investigation. The passengers could not answer satisfactorily as to why they were carrying this huge amount of currency.

Watch Video:

Always alert & vigil to protect & secure!#CISF nabbed two passengers carrying foreign currency worth approx INR 45.5 lakh concealed inside Laptop Bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. Both passengers were handed over to Customs.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY @HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/nF6KdZ7NjB — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)