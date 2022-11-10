Chief Medical Officer of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri abused and heckled journalists in an inebriated state. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the CMO, Arunendra Tripathi, in a drunken state when some journalists try to confront him if he is drunk while on duty. The CMO angry with the questions abuses and heckles the journalists while also trying to snatch their phone. Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded 'Witch' in Sahibganj

Watch Viral Video:

This video is from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri where chief medical officer Arurendra Tripathi lost his cool. He allegedly abused and heckled journalists. pic.twitter.com/Lu5ctzNuE3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2022

