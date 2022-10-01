In an unfortunate mishap, a break dance swing at the Ramleela fair in Ghaziabad broke down. As a result, the joyride overturned and injured people on Friday. 5 people, including three children and two women, were injured. The incident took place when one of the hammocks of the break dance swing broke and overturned mid-way. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Dance Swing Breaks Down in Ghaziabad:

