A clash erupted between supporters of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his faction on the Nashik-Mumbai highway ahead of Dussehra 2022 rallies in Mumbai. Reportedly, Shinde group supporters made objectionable gestures while overtaking the bus carrying women Shivsainiks. The Uddhav faction supporters then beat the Shinde group followers. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Parking Arrangements Ahead of Shiv Sena Factions Dussehra Melava; Check Complete Details Here.

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena:

