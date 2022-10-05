Ahead of the Dussehra Melava in the city, the Mumbai Traffic police on Wednesday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions. The Mumbai Traffic Police said that parking arrangements have been made for citizens' vehicles that will be attending the Dussehra Melava organized at the MMRDA Ground in BKC, Bandra. On the other hand, parking arrangements have also been made so that citizens attending the Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, Dadar can park their vehicles. This year, the Dussehra rally in Mumbai will see the two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde face-off over Hindutva.

Dussehra Mela Organized at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra

The following parking arrangements have been made for the vehicles of citizens attending the Dussehra Mela organized on 5th October at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra (E). #MTPUpdates #MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/H8ioifSneH — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, Dadar

In view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/7g67ICRIIO — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

