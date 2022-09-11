An infant was allegedly stolen from Dadar railway station on September 8. Borivali GRP has arrested a woman and taken her two kids in custody for allegedly stealing a baby. The infant's mother had filed a missing complaint at Borivali GRP. Acting on the complaint, the cops started a probe into the matter. After checking several CCTV footage, the woman, who stole the baby, was seen at Dadar railway station. Following this, the cops nabbed her.

