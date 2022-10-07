At around 8 pm on Thursday night, a leopard from the Koyne forest entered the Helwak village in an attempt to hunt a dog. The video of the incident was caught on camera. Seeing the leopard coming to hunt him, the dog entered a house in an attempt to save its life. Even after this, the leopard did not stop chasing. The leopard chased the dog inside the house to hunt him. Due to this, the owner of the house, Sudhir Karande, immediately locked the door of the house from outside and the terrified villagers informed the forest department about this. The forest department started efforts to cage the leopard. Finally, after four hours of effort, the leopard was captured. The thrilling incident has now gine viral on social media. The leopard will now be released back into the wild. Leopard Climbing Up and Down A Coconut Tree in Nashik Is Terrifyingly Beautiful Video You’ll See on Internet Today

