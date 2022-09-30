A shocking incident took place in Nagpur where a man died while he was offering namaz. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the premises of a masjid. In the video, the man can be seen sitting on his knees as he is about to offer namaz. Next thing, he falls to the ground and dies. Video: Man Shoots Dead Girlfriend in Broad Daylight in Mumbai’s Boisar, Later Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle.

Man Dies While Offering Namaz:

