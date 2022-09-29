In a shocking incident, a young man shot his girlfriend in Boisar area in broad daylight. This incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. The accused Srikrishna Yadav and his girlfriend Neha Mahato got into an argument near the TIMA hospital in Saravali village in Boisar. Yadav pulled out a pistol and shot at Neha from point blank range after she collapsed on the floor, Yadav fled with the pistol, to avoid being caught by the crowd. However, he was hit by a moving combat vehicle and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

