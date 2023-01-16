In a shocking incident, a person, reportedly a liquor trader, pulled out a gun in the excise office and threatened another liquor trader named Ayush in front of the district excise officer. The entire incident was captured in the nearby installed CCTV camera. The Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit has instructed a probe and strict action into the matter. Viral Video: Drunk Youth Creates Ruckus on Road, Chases Cops With Stick in UP’s Mirzapur.

Man Pulls Out Gun Inside Excise Office:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)